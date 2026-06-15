Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 15, 2026

Saudi Arabia takes on Uruguay at the Miami Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The always tough Uruguayan team makes its debut against an awkward opponent like Saudi Arabia. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 15, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay in the USA

Broadcast coverage in the United States will be available on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional television providers.

Those looking to watch online can stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure not to miss this highly anticipated soccer clash.

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Can I watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay for free?

Fans throughout the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new subscribers a free five-day trial.

With nationwide access on both platforms, viewers can catch every key moment and major play from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The debut of the tournament brings an early spotlight to one of its traditional powerhouses, as Uruguay look to rebound after a disappointing group-stage exit in Qatar despite high expectations. Now aiming to reset and start strong, they open their campaign against Saudi Arabia.

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The Arabic side famously stunned Argentina in Qatar four years ago, but also fell short of advancing to the round of 16. Both sides enter with something to prove, setting up an early test of momentum and ambition on the World Cup.

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia – Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: Predicted Lineups

Saudi Arabia (4-5-1): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal; Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr, Salem Al-Dawsari; Firas Al-Buraikan.

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Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, José María Cáceres, Sebastián Bueno, Mathías Olivera; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maximiliano Araújo; Federico Viñas, Darwin Núñez.

What time is the Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay match?

The match kicks off today, June 15, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM