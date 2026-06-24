Scotland vs Brazil: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 24, 2026

Scotland plays against Brazil at the Miami Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Vinicius' Brazil is going for 3 key points against a tough Scotland side that wants to make history by qualifying for the next round. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Scotland vs Brazil Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Scotland vs Brazil in the USA

Soccer fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Scotland vs Brazil for free?

U.S. fans can stream this highly anticipated showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New subscribers may also receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live broadcasts, allowing audiences to follow every key moment and highlight in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With first place in the group within reach, Brazil enters this pivotal matchup knowing a victory could be enough to move them to the top of the standings, particularly if they can build a healthy goal differential while monitoring the outcome of Morocco vs. Haiti.

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Standing in their way is a Scotland squad still searching for points after opening the tournament with a disappointing display against Haiti before showing signs of progress in a narrow 1-0 loss to Morocco.

With their tournament future hanging in the balance, the Scots are expected to come out with urgency as they fight to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

John McGinn of Scotland – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

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Scotland vs Brazil: Predicted Lineups

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson, Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Che Adams.

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, Luiz Henrique, Vinicius, Matheus Cunha.

What time is the Scotland vs Brazil match?

The match kicks off today, June 24, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM