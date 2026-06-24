Switzerland vs Canada: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 24, 2026

Switzerland takes on Canada at the BC Place Vancouver for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The two teams with the most points face off for the leadership. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Switzerland vs Canada Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Switzerland vs Canada in the USA

Soccer fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Switzerland vs Canada for free?

U.S. fans can stream this highly anticipated showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New subscribers may also receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live broadcasts, allowing audiences to follow every key moment and highlight in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group B’s top spot could be at stake when Canada and Switzerland clash in a key Matchday 3 showdown. Canada arrives with momentum after a historic 6-0 victory over Qatar, the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup win.

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Switzerland answered with a convincing 4-1 triumph against Bosnia to stay level in the standings. Both teams enter with four points, and while a draw would likely keep Canada ahead on goal difference, each side will be pushing for a crucial win to finish first in the group.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Switzerland vs Canada: Predicted Lineups

Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.

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Canada (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Ismaël Koné, Stephen Eustáquio, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

What time is the Switzerland vs Canada match?

The match kicks off today, June 24, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM