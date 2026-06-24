Switzerland vs Canada: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 24, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Switzerland vs Canada
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Wednesday, June 24, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Switzerland vs Canada in the USA
Soccer fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.
Can I watch Switzerland vs Canada for free?
U.S. fans can stream this highly anticipated showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New subscribers may also receive a free five-day trial.
Both platforms provide nationwide live broadcasts, allowing audiences to follow every key moment and highlight in real time.
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Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Group B’s top spot could be at stake when Canada and Switzerland clash in a key Matchday 3 showdown. Canada arrives with momentum after a historic 6-0 victory over Qatar, the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup win.
Switzerland answered with a convincing 4-1 triumph against Bosnia to stay level in the standings. Both teams enter with four points, and while a draw would likely keep Canada ahead on goal difference, each side will be pushing for a crucial win to finish first in the group.
Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Switzerland vs Canada: Predicted Lineups
Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.
Canada (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Ismaël Koné, Stephen Eustáquio, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.
What time is the Switzerland vs Canada match?
The match kicks off today, June 24, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM