In which city and stadium are Switzerland vs Algeria playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Switzerland will play Algeria in a city with a massive stadium and a highly pleasant atmosphere for fans at the World Cup.

Switzerland will face Algeria in Match 85 of the 2026 World Cup at BC Place, a stadium soccer fans know incredibly well for its packed, sold-out crowds. It promises to be an electric atmosphere, especially with survival on the line in this win-or-go-home knockout match.

The match takes place in Vancouver, a city that already hosted some fascinating group stage drama. That included a massive Switzerland victory over Canada, dealing a harsh blow to one of the tournament’s co-hosts on its own turf. The Swiss need to keep that momentum going against Algeria, as there is absolutely no room for error now.

Algeria deserves plenty of credit for reaching the Round of 32. While it faces a tough test against a highly-ranked Swiss national team, Algeria put together an impressive group stage run. This match is their chance to prove they can compete with the world’s elite.

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City and stadium

Vancouver has been a perfect World Cup host city. It has been one of the easiest stops for traveling fans thanks to its straightforward transit and accessibility to the stadium. Unfortunately for locals, this will be the city’s only Round of 32 match.

BC Place in Vancouver (Getty Images)

BC Place is exactly the kind of venue fans want to experience. Best of all, its retractable roof will protect everyone from the elements if rain threatens to impact the game.

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Attendance and weather

Because this is a high-stakes Round of 32 knockout match, a near-capacity crowd is expected to fill the venue. BC Place recently hosted some incredible group stage action, including a thrilling matchup between Belgium and New Zealand that drew 52,497 fans. The stadium has been packed almost every game.

Current weather data for Vancouver shows a temperature of 14°C (57°F) with light rain, 91% humidity, and a southeast wind at 6 mph. The forecast for today, Thursday, July 2, 2026, calls for continuous rain changing to light rain at night, with a high of 15°C (59°F), a low of 14°C (57°F), and a 70% chance of daytime precipitation.