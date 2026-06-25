The uniforms USA and Turkiye are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

The United States will play against Turkiye to end their group stage schedule on the 2026 World Cup.

The United States and Turkiye conclude their Group D matches in what is expected to be a party for the USMNT. The hosts, already qualified and established as winners of the group, will take the field in their alternate kit, while the European side will wear an all-red uniform.

For Mauricio Pochettino’s team, it makes no difference whether it wins, draws, or loses. Its place in the Round of 32 as Group D leaders has already been secured following the USMNT‘s wins over Paraguay and Australia.

As for Turkiye, their expectations were too hot to handle. After two losses, they are already eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Hence, this game literally changes nothing for either team in this game.

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USMNT and Turkiye’s uniforms for 2026 World Cup

Turkiye will use its full white kit details in red, as its goalkeeper will wear a full green uniform. This will be the last game for Turkiye in the 2026 World Cup after a disappointing campaign.

USA vs Turkiye kits

The USMNT will use a navy blue uniform with a slight pattern. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper will use a yellow kit with a star pattern on a slight red shadow. The USMNT wants to keep momentum for the Round of 32.

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With the USMNT already qualified, it remains to be seen if Christian Pulisic will play or if he is likely to sit to be a 100% fit for the Round of 32. The USA will play a third place from either Group B, E, F, I or J.