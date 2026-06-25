In which city and stadium are Turkiye vs USA playing today? Weather for World Cup game

Turkiye and the USA are ready for a 2026 FIFA World Cup game. It's time to review the host city, stadium atmosphere, attendance and weather conditions, as they all play a part in how the game develops.

Turkiye and the USA are playing today at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, near Los Angeles in California. This Group D game is purely academical as each team’s spots are already settled in the 2026 World Cup.

The first-world venue is expected to welcome a hyped-up crowd close to its full capacity of approximately 72,000 spectators for USA vs Turkiye. The Los Angeles Stadium cost a staggering $5.5 billion to build, so it’s one of the most elite, modern venues in the World Cup.

Temperature will be about 68°F (20°C) around kick-off time, dropping to 65°F (18°C) by the end of the match. Hence, the mood is set perfectly for a great night of World Cup action between the USMNT and Turkiye.

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What will the weather be like for Turkiye vs USA today?

Weather is expected to be pleasant at Inglewood, but the fact is SoFi Stadium does not have a traditional, fully enclosed retractable roof. Instead, it features a massive, translucent canopy with massive built-in adjustable openings that slide like car sunroofs to control wind flow. Hence, outside weather is very controlled.

Arda Guler and Hakan Calhanoglu of Turkiye.

What is at stake for Turkiye and USMNT in Group D?

The USMNT has already secured its first-place spot due to its wins vs. Paraguay and Australia. Meanwhile, Turkiye, who will play with a full white uniform vs. USA has already bought the tickets back home, as two defeats against USMNT’s same opponents already made it impossible for the Ottomans to qualify to the next round of the 2026 World Cup.