USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 1, 2026

USA take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. The national team is aiming for qualification to the round of 16 against the tough Balkan side. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USA

Viewers in the United States can watch the action live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.

The match is also streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss the action.

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Can I watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this exciting matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services let viewers enjoy every decisive moment of the match from the opening whistle through the final seconds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The U.S. men’s national team enters the knockout stage after finishing first in its group with impressive wins over Paraguay and Austria. Even a 3-2 loss in the final group match wasn’t enough to cost the Americans the top spot.

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Next up is Bosnia, a team that overcame an inconsistent group-stage campaign to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in its history. Although the USMNT enters as the favorite, Bosnia will be determined to keep its historic run alive with another upset.

Bosnia and Herzegovina player Edin Dzeko – Stu Forster/Getty Images

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predicted Lineups

USA (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemović, Sead Kolašinac; Esmir Bajraktarević, Ivan Šunjić, Ivan Bašić, Adrian Alajbegović; Edin Džeko, Ermedin Demirović.

What time is the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match?

The match kicks off today, July 1, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM