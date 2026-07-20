Rodri hopes his comeback story inspires young players after World Cup victory

Rodri wants his story to help other players during their darkest moments.

Rodri, widely considered one of Spain’s biggest heroes in their 2026 World Cup victory over Argentina, hopes his journey inspires other players struggling with severe injuries.

“I hope my story will be taken by young players as an example: even when your career goes down, you can always come back,” Rodri said after the final. His message highlights that it is entirely possible to return to the highest level of the game, regardless of how devastating an injury might seem.

The midfielder, who also took home the Golden Ball as the 2026 World Cup’s best player, tore his ACL back in 2024. While he recovered, his form initially dipped. However, he fought his way back to peak condition just in time to lead Spain on the world stage.

Advertisement

The engine behind Spain’s championship run

Rodri’s impact wasn’t just felt through his words; his younger teammates deeply recognized his leadership on the pitch. Spanish defender Marc Cucurella echoed this sentiment perfectly.

I asked Marc Cucurella after the World Cup final just what exactly Rodri means to #Spain



He made it clear the Man City star makes everything hum for the champions.



“He controls everything. He organizes the team, he decides when we press, he decides when we attack.” pic.twitter.com/xhgrwCxG8z — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 20, 2026

“He controls everything. He organizes the team, he decides when we press, he decides when we attack,” Cucurella said. His praise underscores how Rodri directed the squad, guiding the younger players as they picked apart Argentina‘s defense.

Advertisement

Will Rodri suit up for Spain in 2030?

By the time the 2030 World Cup kicks off, Rodri will be 33, turning 34 on June 22 during the tournament. Given his role as the team’s indispensable midfield anchor, it is highly likely he will still be a crucial part of Spain’s roster in 2030.