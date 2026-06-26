Why Didier Deschamps isn’t coaching France vs Norway today at the 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps won't be on the touchline as France faces Norway in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup clash. Here's what led to the surprising absence of Les Bleus' longtime head coach and who will lead the team instead.

France will take the field against Norway in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match without the man who has led Les Bleus for more than a decade. Didier Deschamps will not be on the touchline.

Assistant Guy Stephan will step in as acting head coach for a game that will decide the winner of Group I. Deschamps’ absence is unrelated to tactics, suspension or any issue involving the French squad.

The veteran manager returned to France earlier this week after the death of his mother and is attending her funeral, a decision supported by the French Football Federation. The country has already secured its place in the Round of 32.

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When will Didier Deschamps return to the France bench?

Didier Deschamps is expected to return to the France bench for the Round of 32,provided France advances as expected from Group I.

The French Football Federation confirmed that the veteran coach traveled back to France to attend his mother’s funeral and will miss only the group-stage finale against Norway, with assistant Guy Stephan taking charge in his absence.

Kylian Mbappe is congratulated by Didier Deschamps during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

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He is expected to rejoin the squad by late Friday or early Saturday. That timeline would allow him to oversee preparations for France’s first knockout match, assuming Les Bleus complete their group-stage campaign as planned.

France entered the Norway match having already secured qualification for the Round of 32 thanks to victories over Senegal and Iraq. The only objective remaining was to finish first in Group I.

Several French players, including Aurelien Tchouameni, acknowledged the emotional impact of their coach’s absence and said the squad was determined to honor him with a strong performance.

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Has Didier Deschamps ever missed a France match before?

No! Didier Deschamps has never previously missed a France match as head coach for personal reasons, making his absence against Norway an extraordinary and unprecedented moment in his tenure.

He has been France’s head coach since 2012 and has overseen more than 150 international matches across major tournaments, including three FIFA World Cups and multiple UEFA European Championships.

Throughout that period, he has been a constant presence on the touchline, helping France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the finals of both Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.

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His absence stands out as one of the rare occasions in which Les Bleus have played without their longtime manager. Guy Stephan, Deschamps’ trusted deputy for more than a decade, assumed full coaching responsibilities.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the French camp emphasized that the coaching staff and players remained fully focused on the task at hand while offering their support to him and his family during a difficult personal moment.