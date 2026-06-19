The uniforms USA and Australia are wearing today for 2026 World Cup game

Two of the most recognizable national teams in the tournament will meet in a crucial Group D clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will showcase the distinct identities that the United States and Australia carry into every game.

The United States and Australia will take the field today at 3 PM ET in a crucial Group D matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams looking to strengthen their path to the knockout stage.

For the United States, the spotlight will once again be on Nike’s new “Stripes” home kit, a red-and-white design inspired by the American flag and the iconic jerseys worn during previous World Cup eras.

Australia, meanwhile, is expected to wear its traditional gold-and-green colors, one of the most recognizable looks in international soccer. The match is one of the most important and will be played at one of its most iconic venues.

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Who makes the USA and Australia World Cup kits?

Nike manufactures both the United States’ and Australia’s kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The American sportswear giant is the official technical partner of both federations and designed the uniforms each team is wearing.

Nike worked closely with U.S. Soccer to create a pair of jerseys built around the theme of “Stars and Stripes”, the country’s most recognizable national symbol. The kits are being worn across all U.S. Soccer national teams.

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Australia’s 2026 World Cup collection also comes from Nike and maintains the traditional visual identity associated with the Socceroos. The home jersey features the team’s iconic golden yellow base with green details.

What does the USA’s 2026 World Cup jersey represent?

The USNMT’s jersey represents the Stars and Stripes of the American flag and celebrates the country’s role as a World Cup host nation. The home kit features bold red-and-white waves inspired by a flag moving in the wind.

According to U.S. Soccer and Nike, the design was created to be unmistakably American. The jersey draws inspiration from previous iconic uniforms, including the kits worn when the country last hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994 and the popular “Waldo” shirt from the early 2010s.

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The uniform is part of a broader visual identity unveiled ahead of the tournament. While the home kit emphasizes the “Stripes” portion of the national flag, the away jersey focuses on the “Stars” theme with a dark navy base.

What are FIFA’s uniform rules for World Cup matches?

FIFA requires teams to wear clearly distinguishable uniforms so that players, referees, broadcasters and fans can easily identify each side during a match. Before every World Cup game, FIFA designates one team as the “home” side.

If there is a potential color clash, one team must switch to its alternate uniform. FIFA also reviews goalkeeper kits, referee uniforms, socks, shorts and jersey colors to ensure there is no confusion on the field.

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Another important rule involves visibility. FIFA requires jersey numbers, names and identifying marks to be easy to read for spectators, broadcasters and match officials. Design elements may be modified or interrupted to create clear spaces.

For World Cup matches, the organization publishes official color designations before kickoff, indicating which team will wear its primary kit and which side will use an alternate uniform. These decisions are made well in advance.