Why Nico Schlotterbeck isn’t playing today for Germany vs Ecuador at 2026 World Cup

Germany faces Ecuador, with the referees and uniforms set, in their final Group E match. Unfortunately for the Europeans, they will have to navigate the rest of this tournament without the services of key center-back Nico Schlotterbeck.

During the previous match against Ivory Coast, Schlotterbeck went down with a painful injury and was visibly in distress. Post-match medical evaluations delivered the worst possible news: a devastating left ankle ligament tear, prematurely ending his 2026 World Cup campaign.

According to reports from Sky Germany, the Borussia Dortmund defender could be sidelined for up to two months. This lengthy recovery timeline means he is also in a race against time to be fit for the start of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season.

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Who is Nico Schlotterbeck’s replacement?

When Schlotterbeck was forced off at halftime against Ivory Coast, veteran defender Antonio Rudiger stepped in to anchor the backline. The Real Madrid star is the natural and most qualified successor to step into the starting lineup.

Head coach of Germany Julian Nagelsmann

While Germany has already comfortably secured its ticket to the Round of 32, losing a fluid starter like Schlotterbeck is a significant blow to the team’s chemistry.

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Fortunately for manager Julian Nagelsmann, possessing a replacement of Rudiger’s caliber—renowned for his aggressive defending and elite champions-league experience—ensures Die Mannschaft remains defensively formidable.

Staying with the squad

Despite the heartbreak of a tournament-ending injury, Nico Schlotterbeck has chosen to remain in camp with the German national team for the remainder of the World Cup. He will continue to support his teammates from the sidelines, hoping to celebrate a deep knockout run and potentially a world title with the squad.