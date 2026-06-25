Germany’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game against Ecuador

Germany have already secured first place in Group E, but the rewards keep coming in the 2026 World Cup.

Germany have been one of the most impressive teams at the 2026 World Cup. The Germans opened the tournament with a dominant 7-1 victory over Curacao before producing an extraordinary 2-1 comeback win against Ivory Coast.

Those results gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side six points, officially secured a place in the Round of 32, and guaranteed first place in Group E with one match still to play.

Germany’s strong performances have also translated into positive movement in the FIFA World Ranking. Before their final match of the group stage with Ecuador, there’s an important update.

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2026 World Cup: What is Germany’s current FIFA ranking?

Germany are currently ranked 9th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,760.46 points. The four-time world champions have climbed one position since the start of the tournament, moving up after taking advantage of Belgium’s drop in the standings.

How has Germany’s FIFA ranking changed during the World Cup?

Germany earned 7.77 FIFA ranking points following their emphatic 7-1 victory over Curacao in the opening match of Group E. The bigger boost came in the second game. By defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 in Toronto, the Germans collected an additional 16.91 ranking points, giving them a substantial increase since the tournament began.