What is Haiti’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Morocco?

Haiti, already eliminated, face Morocco on the final matchday of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Haiti’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream has already come to an end following their most recent defeat, and the team will play its final group-stage match for statistical purposes only. With 1,271.00 points in the FIFA Ranking, they enter the match against Morocco ranked 87th, having dropped four places.

The situation for the African side is completely different heading into this match. The Atlas Lions have, in recent years, become a strong and formidable team, and they enter this fixture ranked 6th in the FIFA World Ranking.

A match of contrasting realities: one team already eliminated, the other aiming to top the group. Will everything even out on the pitch, where statistics fade and anything can happen?

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Haiti’s World Cup campaign

When many underestimated Haiti’s level, the reality is that the team showed more resistance than expected. Of course, their early elimination does not fully align with that narrative, but losing narrowly on matchday one and avoiding a heavy defeat in the second round still reflects a measure of competitiveness.

Martin Experience #8 of Haiti

It was a 0–1 loss to Scotland, followed by a 0–3 defeat against Brazil. Without scoring a goal, this debutant team’s World Cup campaign still leaves behind a unique experience that could, in years to come, serve as a foundation for a more competitive return to the tournament.

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Morocco aim to keep advancing

Morocco, often listed as “MAR,” are pushing for first place in Group C against Brazil. To secure top spot, they must not only defeat Haiti but also hope that Scotland can at least hold the Selecao to a draw.

If they finish in first place, they will advance directly to the Round of 32, where they will face the team that finishes second in Group F.