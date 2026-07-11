What is Norway’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs England?

Norway have become one of the breakout teams of the 2026 World Cup, climbing many places in the FIFA rankings.

Norway have emerged as a surprise during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Scandinavian side advanced from a difficult Group I that included France, Senegal and Iraq, proving its quality against strong opposition and earning a place in the knockout rounds. What happens against England today will define whether Norway’s journey ends here or if there’s more in store for the Vikings.

After navigating the group stage, Norway continued their remarkable run in the tournament. The team first eliminated Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and then produced one of the competition’s biggest upsets by defeating Brazil in the Round of 16. Those victories established Norway as one of the standout stories of the World Cup.

Much of Norway’s success has been driven by Erling Haaland. The striker has scored seven goals at the 2026 World Cup and is chasing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who each have eight goals in the tournament. Haaland’s scoring form has been a decisive factor in Norway’s run to the quarterfinals, their best World Cup finish to date.

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What is Norway’s current FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway are currently ranked No. 19 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,651.29 points. The team’s rise has been one of the most impressive stories of the 2026 World Cup, as Norway have climbed 12 positions during the tournament thanks to their strong performances against high-level opponents. However, England’s FIFA ranking is still higher.

The ranking gains have come from several important results throughout the competition. Norway added 19.75 points for their victory over Iraq and 29.30 points for the win against Senegal. The team lost 12.44 points after a defeat to France in the group stage, but recovered strongly by gaining 23.63 points for defeating Ivory Coast and 33.61 points for the upset victory over Brazil.

That win over Brazil represented the largest boost to Norway’s FIFA ranking total and confirmed the team as one of the tournament’s biggest revelations. The combination of strong results and Haaland’s goals helped Norway make a significant leap in the standings.