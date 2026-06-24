What is Qatar’s FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup game vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Qatar's World Cup future will be on the line against Bosnia and Herzegovina. After a dramatic swing in FIFA ranking points through its first two matches, the Maroons need a victory to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive and begin climbing back up the global standings.

Qatar will face its final Group B match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup needing a victory to keep alive all hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive. There’s no margin for error in Seattle.

The Asian side has endured a difficult campaign so far, opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland before suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat to Canada. As a result, Julen Lopetegui’s team finds itself under pressure heading into a decisive showdown with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Beyond the qualification race, Qatar is also fighting to improve its position in the FIFA World Ranking. A victory over the European squad could translate into a huge jump in the list.

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What is Qatar’s FIFA ranking?

Qatar is currently ranked 56th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,438.82 points. Interestingly, the 2026 World Cup has not changed Qatar’s position in the rankings despite several other nations moving up or down during the tournament. However, that does not mean Qatar’s rating has remained unchanged.

How has Qatar’s FIFA rating changed during the World Cup?

Although Qatar remains 56th in the rankings, its total number of FIFA points has fluctuated throughout the tournament. The Maroons gained 9.14 ranking points after their impressive 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the opening match of Group B.

However, those gains were quickly erased by the devastating 6-0 defeat against Canada. That result cost Qatar 20.63 FIFA ranking points, leaving the team with a net loss through its first two World Cup matches.

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Can Qatar improve its FIFA ranking against Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Yes. A victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina would not only keep Qatar’s qualification hopes alive but would also add valuable points to its FIFA ranking total.

Because World Cup matches carry significant weight in the ranking formula, a positive result could help Qatar recover some of the points lost following the defeat to Canada. With qualification and ranking points both on the line, the stakes could hardly be higher for Lopetegui’s squad.

Why is the Bosnia match so important for Qatar?

Qatar needs a win to maintain realistic hopes of advancing to the Round of 32. Anything less would likely end the team’s World Cup campaign, while a victory would keep the door open to qualification through one of the tournament’s third-place spots.

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At the same time, three points would provide a welcome boost to Qatar’s FIFA ranking and help restore momentum after one of the heaviest defeats of the tournament. For Qatar, the final Group B match represents one last opportunity to change the story of its 2026 World Cup.