What is the furthest Algeria has gone at a FIFA World Cup?

While Algeria may not be a perennial fixture at the FIFA World Cup, the North African side has a knack for making history during its rare appearances on the grand stage.

Algeria is not a regular name seen at the FIFA World Cup. However, the North African side has made major statements recently, proving the sheer depth of quality present within the Fennec Foxes.

Algeria’s finest World Cup campaign came back in Brazil 2014, where they reached the Round of 16 for the first time in their history. It is worth noting that this milestone was achieved under the traditional 32-team format, a stark contrast to the expanded 48-team format featured in 2026.

Including the 2026 edition, Algeria has qualified for just five World Cups. In their previous four appearances, the North Africans managed to progress past the group stage only once—during that memorable 2014 run.

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Algeria was close to making history in Brazil 2014

In Brazil 2014, Algeria defied all expectations with a brilliant group-stage performance. The Fennec Foxes bounced back from an opening 2-1 defeat against Belgium to crush South Korea and secure a dramatic draw with Russia, safely advancing as the runners-up of Group H.

Riyad Karim Mahrez of Algeria.

Unfortunately, the Round of 16 presented a monumental hurdle. They pushed Germany to the absolute limit in an epic extra-time battle before ultimately falling 2-1 to the European powerhouse, who would go on to lift the trophy against Argentina in the final.

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How the 48-team format benefits Algeria

By securing their ticket to the 2026 edition, Algeria snapped a painful two-tournament drought after missing out on both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Moving forward, the expanded tournament structure could be exactly what the nation needs to establish itself as a permanent fixture on the global stage.

Holding a historical 3-3-7 World Cup record (excluding the 2026 edition), Algeria aims to lock down qualification far more consistently, capitalizing on the expanded number of direct slots allocated to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for future editions.