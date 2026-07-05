What is the weather and temperature for Brazil vs Norway today at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil and Norway face off at New York New Jersey Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil’s future in the 2026 World Cup will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium. Not only will they face a high-ranked FIFA opponent, but they will also have to contend with extremely challenging weather conditions.

This time of year typically brings high temperatures as well as heavy humidity in this part of the United States. This combination can also lead to storm development, including thunderstorm activity and lightning.

According to FOX Weather, the forecast for the game between two major contenders calls for 83-degree temperatures with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. The ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) is high, meaning this could be a match with several unpredictable variables.

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What happens if a thunderstorm hits a World Cup match?

Lightning activity is something authorities take very seriously, which is why specific protocols have been established in case it occurs during a match. According to regional public safety guidelines— which FIFA must comply with— a World Cup match must be suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an 8-mile (approximately 13-kilometer) radius of the stadium.

The big screen displays the advisory to seek shelter due to a thunderstorm.

Weather could be a key factor

At this stage of the World Cup, several matches have already been decided in extra time and even by penalty shootouts. Heat and humidity in longer games can affect the performance level of both Brazil and Norway, so both teams will need to be prepared for these conditions.

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Brazil and Norway battle for Quarterfinal spot

Ismail Elfath of the United States will be in charge of officiating a key match in this tournament. Both Brazil and Norway are aiming to reach the quarterfinals, where they would face the winner of the Mexico vs. England matchup.