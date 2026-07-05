Who is the referee for Brazil vs Norway today at the 2026 World Cup?

The referee for the Brazil-Norway match tends to hand out plenty of yellow cards in the World Cup.

Referee Ismail Elfath will be in charge of this major Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway in New Jersey, and so far he has been the type of ref who doesn’t tolerate many fouls, averaging a high number of yellow cards in the 2026 World Cup.

Elfath has already officiated five World Cup matches, including in 2022 when he handled Brazil’s loss to Cameroon. He handed out seven yellow cards in that game, which stands as his card-heaviest World Cup match to date.

This matchup between the Norwegians and Brazilians, where the result will determine who advances, is expected to be a physical one. Elfath might have to go to his pocket for more bookings, or perhaps even a red card, than usual.

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Elfath’s refereeing track record

Elfath is averaging 3.5 yellow cards per game so far in the 2026 World Cup. He showed four yellows and his only red card of the tournament during a gritty Uruguay-Spain match. In the Netherlands-Japan fixture, he booked three players.

Ismail Elfath during Spain vs Uruguay (Getty Images/David Ramos)

Over his entire career, Elfath maintains a high average of 4.34 yellow cards per game, making it highly likely that both Brazil and Norway will see at least one booking each. He simply isn’t a referee who lets fouls slide.

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He has yet to award a penalty in the tournament, which could offer the defenses some comfort. However, his averages of 21 fouls and 32 tackles over just two games should serve as a warning for both teams to clean up their play.