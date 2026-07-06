What is the weather and temperature in Seattle today for USA vs Belgium at 2026 World Cup?

As the USMNT and Belgium prepare for their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash, all eyes are on the forecast in Seattle today, where the local weather conditions could play a subtle factor in the game's high-stakes tempo.

Seattle is buzzing as it prepares to host a high-stakes heavyweight clash between the USMNT and Belgium in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. With the massive news that FIFA has cleared Folarin Balogun to play after overturning his red-card suspension, anticipation for this single-elimination showdown has reached a fever pitch.

Forecasts call for pristine, summer-like conditions at kickoff of USA vs. Belgium at Seattle Stadium, featuring clear skies and temperatures peaking around 27°C (80°F). With a zero percent chance of rain, weather will not be a limiting factor in this marquee matchup. This is great news for those attending USA vs. Belgium today.

These ideal conditions should ensure a fast, smooth playing surface perfectly suited for high-tempo passing and tactical build-up. While Pacific Northwest weather is always subject to sudden shifts, teams are currently planning for a flawless afternoon on the pitch.

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Yet, the pristine weather stands in stark contrast to the storm of controversy surrounding the match. Drama has enveloped the tournament after FIFA President Gianni Infantino was forced to publicly address a personal phone call from Donald Trump regarding Balogun’s suspension, vehemently denying that political pressure influenced the governing body’s ultimate reversal.

Round Of 32 match between Belgium and Senegal at Seattle Stadium.

Seattle prepares for its final act on the World Stage

After successfully hosting five tournament fixtures, Seattle is gearing up for its final—and most consequential—curtain call of this World Cup. With kit assignments for USA vs. Belgium locked in and the stage set, local organizers are expecting the Emerald City faithful to deliver a raucous, defining home-field advantage for the Stars and Stripes.

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A look back at the matches Seattle has already hosted during the 2026 World Cup:

June 15 (Group G): Belgium 1, Egypt 1

1, Egypt 1 June 19 (Group D): USA 2, Australia 0

June 24 (Group B): Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Qatar 1

June 27 (Group G): Egypt 1, IR Iran 1

July 1 (Round of 32): Belgium 3, Senegal 2 (AET)

USA vs. Belgium: A matchup steeped in World Cup lore

This is far from the first time these two nations have collided in a high-stakes World Cup knockout setting. Their unforgettable 2014 Round of 16 battle in Brazil remains etched in soccer lore as one of the most dramatic fixtures in modern tournament history.

That legendary night was defined by a heroic, record-breaking 16-save performance from US goalkeeper Tim Howard, who single-handedly dragged the Americans into extra time. Though Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku ultimately broke through to advance the Belgians, a late volley from Julian Green ensured the USMNT fought to the absolute wire.

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With Folarin Balogun available to play for the USA today, the Stars and Stripes hope to redeem themselves from that 2014 World Cup loss to Belgium.