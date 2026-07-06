Is Folarin Balogun playing today in USA’s lineup vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Folarin Balogun is the man of the hour as the USA take on Belgium in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. With his eligibility raising eyebrows all around the globe, we take a look at whether Mauricio Pochettino will start Balogun or not.

The last 24 hours have been crazy for Folarin Balogun, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), and Belgium. After FIFA explained their decision to overturn Balogun’s red-card suspension for the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Belgium were left astonished by the sudden change of heart, with Rudi Garcia blasting FIFA for overturning the ban. Still, one question remains: will Balogun play against Belgium?

That’s the million-dollar question. Considering how Christian Pulisic defended FIFA’s decision and Mauricio Pochettino celebrated the overturning of Balogun’s ban, it would seem the United States will gladly include their newly eligible striker—and leading goalscorer at the 2026 World Cup—among the starters for the game against Belgium.

In doing so, however, they would only bring more trouble upon the issue. The Stars and Stripes have been warned by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) that the Red Devils won’t stand idle if Balogun so much as steps onto the pitch.

Advertisement

“The RBFA has informed the United States Soccer Federation that it contests the eligibility of [Balogun], should the player be listed on the referee’s team sheet,” the Belgium soccer association’s statement read.

All eyes are on Folarin Balogun, #20 of the United States.

USA may start Balogun, regardless

The warning may not be enough to scare the USMNT. Especially when considering the great lengths they’ve gone to, as U.S. President Donald Trump admitted he called FIFA president Gianni Infantino over Balogun’s red card.

Advertisement

Infantino denied Trump’s call had any influence on FIFA’s decision, but count the Belgians among the skeptics. Gearing up for the elimination game between the USMNT and Belgium in Seattle (Lumen Field), both sides are well aware of what’s at stake. The Americans know what will happen if the USMNT win, tie, or lose against Belgium, but it could all be in between question marks if Balogun plays.

Belgium made it clear they won’t accept the legitimacy of the game if Balogun, who was shown a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, is allowed to play. Still, Pochettino and the USMNT may not want to let the opportunity slip through their fingers. They were given the green light by soccer’s governing body, so why would they stop in their tracks now?

Even if they risk Belgium taking legal action after the game, the Americans likely feel they have a much better chance of winning with Balogun on the pitch. And after watching FIFA make an extraordinary decision to benefit them, the Stars and Stripes might feel untouchable. Who’s to say Belgium will have any success in their claim against Balogun’s eligibility?

Advertisement

USA’s predicted lineup vs Belgium

All things considered, the USMNT are playing with house money, and it might make little sense not to start Balogun against Belgium. Morality might be cast aside when survival in the biggest tournament in soccer is on the line.

According to FOX Sports, the USMNT could put together the following starting XI to face Belgium at Seattle Stadium: Matt Freese (GK); Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Tim Ream (C), Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun.

The USA could roll out the exact same lineup that defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32, and all thanks to the most shocking decision in the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Belgium’s predicted lineup vs. USA

As for Belgium, Rudi Garcia has mostly made up his mind about the starting XI to face the USA. The Red Devils are actually spending more time worrying about the USA’s lineup—and whether Balogun will play—than their own formation for this major challenge, one that has only intensified with the bad blood between the two sides.

According to beIN Sports, this is how Belgium may look: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Youri Tielemans (C), Hans Vanaken, Kevin De Bruyne; Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard.

De Ketelaere is expected to start at the No. 9 position, meaning Romelu Lukaku won’t be in the starting lineup for Belgium against the USA, despite scoring in each of his team’s last two outings, including the crucial goal that sparked the comeback against Senegal in the Round of 16. De Ketelaere has yet to score at the 2026 World Cup, but Garcia is still expected to favor him over Lukaku.

Advertisement