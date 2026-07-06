How many fans are attending USA vs Belgium today for 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

The USA is heading into what could be one of the most thrilling Round of 16 matchups against Belgium, where fans in attendance are bound to be on the edge of their seats for a total heart-pounder.

The USA faces a do-or-die Round of 16 matchup against Belgium, and fans are expected to completely pack the stadium. So far, Seattle has been a perfect host city for the 2026 World Cup, having already staged five matches.

Attendance for this game is projected at 66,925. That means there won’t be a single empty seat in the house, as that is the maximum capacity for Seattle Stadium during World Cup matches. Naturally, the vast majority of the crowd will be rooting for the USMNT.

When the US played its first knockout stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, it was a completely sold-out crowd of nearly 70,000. Because of that, a slightly smaller venue like Seattle is practically guaranteed to fill up.

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Does Seattle Stadium have the highest capacity in the World Cup?

No. In fact, it’s one of the venues with under 70,000 seats, ranking 10th in capacity among all World Cup stadiums. While it had plenty of packed houses during the group stage, this high-stakes clash between the US and Belgium will be the venue’s final match of the tournament.

Lumen Field during the World Cup

How many Belgians live in Seattle?

The Belgian fan presence isn’t expected to match the American crowd, with estimates suggesting well under 10,000 Belgian supporters will be at Seattle Stadium. According to the latest census, only about 1,000 Belgians live in Seattle, though many more are expected to travel in from other states for the game.

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Ultimately, local US fans will occupy the vast majority of the seats, which makes sense given the home-field advantage and the stadium’s famous reputation for hosting massive sporting events, particularly in American football.