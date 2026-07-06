In which city and stadium are USA vs Belgium playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium will play in the 18th-largest city in the United States in a match against the host country where winning is the only thing that matters.

The United States will play a massive match against Belgium in Seattle, Washington, a city that has already hosted five 2026 World Cup games, mostly during the group stage. But the margin for error is gone now that the tournament has shifted to single-elimination knockout play.

For this Round of 16 matchup, the US and Belgium will square off at Seattle Stadium, home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. It features the 10th-largest capacity among World Cup venues and has a history of strong attendance.

While the stadium will likely be packed with US fans, a decent contingent of Belgian supporters is expected to show up and cheer on their national team. Given that Seattle is a city where sports are always a priority, this game will almost certainly be a complete sellout.

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What to know about Seattle and its Stadium for match 94

Seattle is a relatively compact city with a population of just 784,777 according to the 2025 census. With the stadium holding only 66,925 seats, a packed house is highly anticipated for a match where the US must win to advance to the next stage.

Lumen Field World Cup venue (Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Match 94 will be Seattle’s tournament finale. It is the last of two knockout stage games awarded to the city, meaning the stadium will wrap up its World Cup duties and return to its regular schedule of American football and local MLS soccer.

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Looking back at the matches played at the venue so far since the start of the group stage, only one came close to a maximum sellout: when Belgium played Egypt in Group G. For that group opener, 66,775 fans packed the stadium.