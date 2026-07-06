The uniforms USA and Belgium are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 16

With their kits officially locked in, the USMNT and Belgium are finalizing preparations for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 16 showdown with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

The USMNT is gearing up for one of its most critical matchups in decades as they prepare to clash with Belgium in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. After FIFA’s stunning decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red-card suspension, tensions between both camps have reached a boiling point, setting the stage for a fiercely intense, high-stakes battle today.

While the Americans celebrated the governing body’s reversal—with manager Mauricio Pochettino publicly declaring it the right call—the Belgian camp has been left reeling and frustrated by the sudden development, promptimg Belgium to fire back with a public statement on FIFA’s reversal.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia also pulled no punches, offering a sarcastic response upon learning of Balogun’s sudden availability. With the bad blood spilling over from the front offices to the pitch, fans on both sides are bracing for a highly combustible, win-or-go-home showdown.

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Meanwhile, USMNT captain Christian Pulisic voiced his relief, staunchly defending FIFA’s late intervention to ensure the Stars and Stripes have their premier goal-scorer available for a winner-take-all matchup with a quarterfinal berth on the line.

Falorin Balogun’s sequence of his red card.

USMNT uniform selection vs Belgium

The USMNT will suit up in its designated away threads for today’s blockbuster clash. The Americans are locked into their navy blue kits, while the substitutes on the bench will be sporting brown training pinnies.

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The United States have worn this specific look only once before during this tournament, a frustrating group-stage finale loss to Turkey. It’s a less-than-ideal omen for a squad that must execute flawlessly if they hope to keep their World Cup dreams alive on home soil.

Belgium uniform selection vs USA

As the official “away” side for this powerhouse matchup, Belgium will counter with their secondary change strip. The Red Devils will take the pitch in a turquoise jersey accented by pink detailing, paired with white shorts and white socks, while their bench reserves will wear maroon training pinnies.

This marks the second time Belgium will don this particular combination during the 2026 tournament, carrying the positive momentum of a gritty comeback victory the last time they wore it to book this very ticket to the knockout stage.

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Here is the complete kit breakdown for both squads, the goalkeepers, and the officiating crew of USA vs. Belgium: