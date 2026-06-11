Which and how many artists are performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony before Mexico vs South Africa?

All eyes turn to the opening night of the FIFA World Cup 2026, when Mexico face South Africa amid growing secrecy around the ceremony lineup, leaving fans wondering who will actually take the stage.

The lineup of artists performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony before Mexico vs South Africa has now been officially revealed by FIFA, featuring a stacked list of global superstars led by Shakira and Burna Boy.

The opening show will take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City ahead of the tournament kickoff between Mexico national soccer team and South Africa national soccer team, marking the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The performance will begin roughly 90 minutes before kickoff and is expected to set the tone. With a blend of Latin, African and international stars, the opening show aims to deliver a high-energy cultural spectacle.

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Who are the confirmed performers for the opening ceremony?

The lineup was officially announced by FIFA ahead of the opening match. According to FIFA’s official release, Shakira and Burna Boy will perform the one of the biggest songs, “Dai Dai”, live for the first time.

Belinda, Mana and Tyla (Source: Hector Vivas/Kevin Winter/Paras Griffin — Getty Images)

The collaboration is part of the broader FIFA Sound project, which aims to blend global music cultures with the World Cup experience and elevate the opening show into a worldwide entertainment event.

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The rest of the lineup represents a strong mix of Latin American and international talent, reinforcing the multicultural identity of the tournament. Mexican icon such as Alejandro Fernandez will perform alongside global stars like J Balvin.

On the other hand, FIFA confirmed that legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli will join EJAE to perform the first live presentation of the official World Cup anthem, titled “DNA”, which features a star-studded lineup of artists.

The full lineup of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico includes:

Shakira

Burna Boy

Alejandro Fernandez

Belina

Mana

Los Angeles Azules

Tyla

J Balvin

Danny Ocean

Lila Downs

Andrea Bocelli

EJAE