Why is Edin Dzeko not starting for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Canada at the 2026 World Cup?

Bosnia and Herzegovina is officially making its highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup debut against tournament co-hosts Canada, but it will have to navigate the historic opening whistle without Edin Dzeko.

The 40-year-old striking icon, Edin Dzeko, has been left out of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s starting lineup against Canada due to a tactical decision by the coaching staff to manage his minutes following several injury setbacks.

Back in March, Bosnia and Herzegovina secured its ticket to the World Cup after a dramatic, heart-stopping playoff victory over Italy. Unfortunately, Dzeko sustained a shoulder injury during that international window and has been struggling to find full match fitness ever since.

Dzeko is not the only high-profile star missing from the pitch today, as talisman Alphonso Davies is also a notable absentee for Canada. Despite missing these premier marquee players, the match is still expected to be highly explosive, and you can follow Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live with us!

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Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives as a genuine World Cup wildcard

After eliminating powerhouse Italy on penalties in the grueling UEFA playoffs, Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the tournament as one of Europe’s biggest feel-good stories. The golden generation aims to establish themselves as dangerous dark horses on the world stage, so a Canada win, draw, or defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina could be key for the group.

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina

On paper, the layout of Group B seems somewhat manageable for Dzeko and company. Neither Canada nor Qatar have won a single World Cup match in their respective histories, meaning Switzerland will likely emerge as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s primary competitor for the top spot in the group standings.

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However, Canada’s home-field advantage provides the Maple Leafs with significant emotional leverage in this opening round. For global football analysts and fans alike, this specialized group remains one of the most unpredictable and intriguing pools to project in the entire tournament.

Will Edin Dzeko play in the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Edin Dzeko is fully expected to play a major role on the pitch during this World Cup tournament. While the veteran forward is still undergoing routine rehabilitation for his nagging shoulder injury, he successfully made the final 26-man squad cut, indicating the medical staff is highly confident he can contribute as an elite weapon off the bench.