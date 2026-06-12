What happens if Canada win, tie or lose vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Canada open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Find out what a win, draw, or loss could mean for their Group B hopes.

Canada’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign begins in Toronto, where they face Bosnia & Herzegovina in their opening Group B match. It is a crucial start for Jesse Marsch’s side, who enter the tournament with growing expectations after building momentum in recent international windows and returning from the previous World Cup in Qatar with valuable experience.

Bosnia & Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrive as one of the surprise qualifiers after eliminating Italy on penalties in March to secure their second-ever World Cup appearance. Despite mixed results in their recent friendlies, including draws against North Macedonia and Panama, Sergej Barbarez’s squad features experienced leaders such as Edin Džeko and Sead Kolašinac alongside an emerging young core.

Canada’s recent preparation has shown steady progress, with a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan and a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland. The team now aims to convert that form into a strong opening performance in front of home supporters, where every point in Group B could prove decisive. Check out the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina lineups ahead of kickoff.

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What happens if Canada beat Bosnia and Herzegovina?

A victory would place Canada in an ideal position to advance to the knockout stage. Collecting three points in the opening match would build immediate momentum ahead of key group fixtures against Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24), easing pressure on the remaining games.

Canada team group before an International Friendly against Tunisia. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

What happens if Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina tie?

A draw would leave Canada with one point, keeping qualification within reach but increasing the importance of their remaining group matches. With Switzerland projected as a strong contender in the group, Canada would likely need a win against Qatar to stay in control of their qualification hopes.

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What happens if Canada lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina

A defeat, however, would immediately raise the difficulty level. Starting with zero points would put pressure on Canada to deliver results in both remaining fixtures, while also relying on goal difference or third-place qualification scenarios to reach the knockout stage.

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In a tightly balanced Group B, Canada’s opening result could play a major role in defining their World Cup 2026 journey before it truly gains momentum.