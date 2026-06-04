Which players who already won the World Cup are participating in 2026?

World Cup glory is already part of their legacy, but a select group of champions will have another chance to make history in 2026. These proven winners return to soccer’s biggest stage with more records on the line.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only showcase the next generation of stars—it will also feature a select group of players who already know what it feels like to lift soccer’s most coveted trophy.

With defending champions Argentina bringing back much of the core that triumphed in Qatar four years ago, several World Cup winners will return to the sport’s biggest stage with a chance to add another chapter to their legacy.

While most teams are relying on a blend of veterans and newcomers, the Albiceleste arrive with one of the most experienced championship cores in recent history. So, which former champions can once again rise to the occasion?

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How many World Cup winners are playing in the 2026 tournament?

A total of 22 FIFA World Cup winners are participating in the 2026 tournament. The organization confirmed that these players who have previously lifted the World Cup trophy are returning to the global stage.

Julian Alvarez of Argentina looks on during the international friendly match in 2026 (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

The largest group comes from Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad. Defending champions Argentina retained much of the core that triumphed in Qatar, including Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Julian Alvarez and more.

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Several other members of the title-winning roster are also back as Lionel Scaloni‘s side attempts to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a men’s World Cup crown.

France also contributes several former champions to the tournament. Players such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and other members of the generation that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup remain key figures for Didier Deschamps‘ squad.

The list of players who have previously won a FIFA World Cup and will participate in the 2026 edition currently includes:

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Lionel Messi

Emiliano Martinez

Gonzalo Montiel

Nahuel Molina

Cristian Romero

Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Tagliafico

Leandro Paredes

Rodrigo De Paul

Enzo Fernandez

Alexis Mac Allister

Lautaro Martinez

Julian Alvarez

Kylian Mbappe

Ousmane Dembele

Lucas Hernandez

Benjamin Pavard

Marcus Thuram

Presnel Kimpembe

Steven Nzonzi

Florian Thauvin

Manuel Neuer

Which Argentina players from the 2022 World Cup-winning team are back in 2026?

17 members of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad returned for the 2026 tournament. Lionel Scaloni kept much of the championship-winning core intact as the Albiceleste attempt to become the first men’s national team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup title.

That group includes many of the key figures from Argentina’s title run in Qatar. Messi remains the captain and emotional leader of the squad, while Dibu Martinez, Romero and Otamendi continue to anchor the defense.

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In midfield, De Paul, Fernandez and Mac Allister once again form the backbone of Scaloni’s system, and Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez return as two of the team’s primary attacking threats.

Several members of the 2022 championship squad, however, will not be part of Argentina’s title defense. The returning world champions are:

Lionel Messi

Emiliano Martinez

Geronimo Rulli

Gonzalo Montiel

Nahuel Molina

Lisandro Martinez

Nicolas Otamendi

Cristian Romero

Nicolas Tagliafico

Leandro Paredes

Rodrigo De Paul

Exequiel Palacios

Enzo Fernandez

Alexis Mac Allister

Nicolas Gonzalez

Lautaro Martinez

Julian Alvarez

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Which Argentine players were not called up?

Angel Di Maria (he retired from international soccer after the 2024 Copa America)

Paulo Dybala

Franco Armani

German Pezzella

Marcos Acuña (omission due to fitness concerns)

Guido Rodriguez

Juan Foyth

Thiago Almada

Alejandro Gomez

Is Lionel Messi the only player appearing in a sixth World Cup?

No, Lionel Messi is not the only player appearing in a sixth FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is also participating in his sixth tournament, making the longtime rivals the first male players in history to reach that milestone.

Messi’s appearance extends his Argentine record and further adds to a World Cup résumé that already includes the most matches played in tournament history and a World Cup title earned in 2022.

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Meanwhile, CR7 continues to add to his own international legacy with Portugal. The 2026 edition represents another remarkable chapter in one of soccer’s greatest rivalries. Guillermo Ochoa is also part of the list with Mexico.

More than two decades after first emerging as global superstars, the players remain key figures for their national teams. For Messi, however, the tournament carries added significance: It is expected to be his final World Cup appearance.

Who is the oldest World Cup winner playing in 2026?

Manuel Neuer is the oldest FIFA World Cup winner participating in the 2026 tournament. The Germany goalkeeper is 40 years old and returns to the World Cup more than a decade after helping Germany win the 2014 title in Brazil.

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After initially retiring from international soccer following UEFA Euro 2024, his reversed his decision and was included in Germany’s final squad by head coach Julian Nagelsmann. However, he is not the only player with extensive experience.