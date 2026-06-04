Which players appear on the Panini 2026 World Cup album but are not playing in the tournament?

The Panini 2026 World Cup Album already includes big names linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026, but not all of them are guaranteed to step on the pitch, raising early doubts among fans and collectors.

Some players featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup album will not end up playing in the tournament. With final squads now confirmed or nearing completion, fans are now comparing stickers with official lists.

The Panini 2026 World Cup Album is produced months in advance, meaning many selections are based on projections, recent call-ups and expected squads rather than the final 26-man rosters confirmed by national teams.

That timing gap has already created notable mismatches ahead of the tournament, with reports showing that dozens of players included in the album were later left out due to injuries, coaching decisions or late changes in form.

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Which players in the album could miss the 2026 World Cup?

More than 10 players included in the Panini 2026 World Cup Album will not feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026 due to final squad omissions, injuries and tactical decisions confirmed after the album’s production.

Juan Foyth, Serge Gnarby and Valentin Carboni (Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Alexander Hassenstein/Hector Vivas — Getty Images)

According to squad-by-squad comparisons published after official national team announcements, the 2026 edition shows one of the highest mismatch rates in recent history. The list so far consists of:

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Eder Militao (Brazil) – listed in album but absent from final roster due to injury

Rodrygo (Brazil) – included in the album but ruled out due to injury in the final squad lists

Fermin Lopez (France) – ruled out due to injury before final squad submission

Serge Gnabry (Germany) – not available due to injury issues

Xavi Simons (Spain) – ACL injury ruled him out of the tournament

Matthijs de Ligt (Spain) – fitness issues / surgery recovery concerns

Valentin Carboni (Argentina) – ACL injury ruled him out

Juan Foyth (Argentina) – Achilles injury, left out of final list

Luis Angel Malagon (Mexico) – injury concerns linked to Achilles surgery situation

Diego Lainez (Mexico) – included in album but not in final plans in several reports

Hirving Lozano (Mexico) – present in album but omitted in final squad projections

Why are players in the Panini 2026 album not in the World Cup?

Players appear in the Panini 2026 World Cup Album but do not end up playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 because the sticker collection is finalized months before national teams submit their official squads.

The album is produced on a fixed global printing schedule, while FIFA regulations require federations to name provisional and final squads closer to the tournament start date. Many players who will take part have also not been included.

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For the 2026 edition, teams only submit their final 26-man lists in the weeks leading up to the competition, meaning any changes after Panini’s production cutoff are not reflected in the album.

This timing gap creates inevitable mismatches. Players can be included based on early call-ups, projections, or expected form, but later miss out due to injuries, loss of form, or tactical decisions made by national team coaches.

As a result, the album works as a snapshot of expected rosters. To bridge this gap, Panini typically releases update packs after final squad confirmation, but by then the initial printed collection will already include different names.

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Does the Panini album match official World Cup squads?

No, the Panini 2026 World Cup Album does not fully match the official FIFA World Cup 2026 squads because it is produced before national teams finalize and submit their official tournament rosters.

According to FIFA regulations, each of the 48 participating nations must submit a preliminary list of 35–55 players, followed by a final squad of up to 26 players, with deadlines set just days before the tournament begins.

The Panini album is locked much earlier in the production cycle to allow global printing and distribution. This creates a structural gap between what fans see in the album and the actual tournament squads.