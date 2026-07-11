Who is the artist performing at halftime of England vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

England and Norway are set for a high-stakes World Cup quarterfinal, but the action won't stop when the first half ends: FIFA has planned a historic halftime show.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is introducing a new layer of entertainment to its biggest matches, and England‘s quarterfinal showdown against Norway will be part of that historic change: a halftime performance.

Taking center stage at Miami Stadium is British pop star Ellie Goulding, who will perform during halftime as England and Norway battle for a place in the semifinals. The Grammy-nominated artist confirmed her appearance.

“Performing at the @fifaworldcup quarter final for England vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen…“, the singer-songwriter confirmed it on her Instagram account, where she has 13.1 million followers.

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Why is Ellie Goulding performing at halftime of England vs Norway?

Ellie Goulding is performing at halftime of England vs. Norway because FIFA selected the British singer to headline the tournament’s first-ever official halftime show during a World Cup knockout match.

Ellie Goulding attends the V&A Summer Party 2026 (Source: John Phillips/Getty Images)

The quarterfinal at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) marks a historic moment, as FIFA introduces a Super Bowl-style entertainment segment to one of its biggest competitions. The choice of Goulding is also symbolic.

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One of the United Kingdom’s most successful pop artists, she will perform as England attempts to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. She confirmed the news through her Instagram, writing that “anything could happen” while referencing her 2012 hit of the same name.

She also shared her excitement with fans by posting photos wearing an England shirt before the match. FIFA’s decision reflects its broader effort to expand the entertainment value of the World Cup.

How long will the halftime show last during England vs Norway?

The halftime show during England vs. Norway is expected to last around 11 minutes, fitting within FIFA’s new entertainment format for the 2026 World Cup. Ellie Goulding’s performance has been designed as a compact musical set.

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While the performance itself is scheduled for approximately 11 minutes, the overall halftime interval could run slightly longer than the traditional 15-minute break. Additional time may be needed for stage installation and removal.

Today’s halftime show will not be the only one at the World Cup. FIFA has also confirmed a halftime performance for the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. The event is set to feature Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS and more.