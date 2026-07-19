How many fans are attending Spain vs Argentina today at the 2026 World Cup final in New York?

The 2026 World Cup final in New York between Spain and Argentina will paralyze the world to determine a new crown-holder.

Spain vs Argentina face off in the 2026 World Cup final. The game which is absolutely must-watch, will be in the New York New Jersey stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium.

Given that this is the World Cup final with two behemoths like Spain and Argentina, FIFA confirmed a full 82.500 fans will pack up the stands of the New York New Jersey Stadium. Both Spain and Argentina will flash their home uniforms for this matchup.

The final in this venue was a no brainer. After all, plenty of big-time markets are able to attend and pay the astounding prices. Wall Street, Manhattan, Atlantic City and more are close. As for the weather in Spain vs Argentina, no trouble should be encountered.

Advertisement

There was some soccer controversy by having the game in New York

For soccer purists, given that Mexico and Canada were also hosts, the World Cup final should have taken place at Mexico Stadium. However, it’s up to the men in Spain and Argentina’s predicted lineups to make everyone forget about this and put on a show.

Mexico Stadium and New York New Jersey Stadium

Otherwise known as the Azteca Stadium, the venue is one of the biggest and most iconic soccer stadiums in the world. It’s also hosted Pele’s Brazil and Maradona’s Argentina achieving glory.

Advertisement

World Cup final attendance splits

Argentina fans significantly outnumber Spain fans in secondary marketplace demand and ticket distributions ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. Hence, we could see more South American fans in the stands.

However, FIFA won’t control how many fans of each national team will enter the New York New Jersey Stadium. FIFA makes the tickets available. After that, the organization ensures tickets are official, no double-bookings, and that everything flows smoothly.