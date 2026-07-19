Who is the referee for Spain vs Argentina today at the 2026 World Cup final?

The biggest match deserves one of the game's top officials. FIFA has selected an experienced European referee and a veteran crew to oversee the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Argentina and Spain meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where every decision could influence the outcome of the biggest match in international soccer.

With the world watching, the referee and his officiating team will have the enormous responsibility of managing a final featuring stars such as Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Julian Alvarez, and Rodri. Every foul, penalty appeal, offside decision, and VAR review is expected to receive intense scrutiny.

FIFA has entrusted one of Europe’s most experienced officials with the honor of taking charge of the championship match. Everything’s ready for a blockbuster matchup.

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Who is the referee for Spain vs Argentina today?

The referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final is Slavko Vincic of Slovenia. He has built a reputation as one of UEFA’s top referees and previously worked at major international tournaments before earning the biggest assignment of his career: officiating the World Cup final.

Spain vs Argentina: Full referee crew for 2026 World Cup final

Slavko Vincic will be joined by an experienced officiating team. Tomaz Klancnik (Slovenia) will serve as Assistant Referee 1, while Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia) has been appointed Assistant Referee 2.

The Fourth Official for the final is Adham Makhadmeh (Jordan), while Bastian Dankert (Germany) will oversee the match as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

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With an experienced referee crew and full VAR support, FIFA hopes to ensure that the 2026 World Cup champion is decided with the highest possible level of officiating accuracy.