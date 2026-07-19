What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Spain today at the 2026 World Cup final?

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final today, in what promises to have a packed New York New Jersey Stadium.

Argentina and Spain will battle it out for the ultimate glory in the 2026 World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium today. With strong lineups featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, both teams will look to rise to the occasion and lift the long-awaited trophy.

Playing with their home uniform against Spain’s red jersey, La Albiceleste want to secure back-to-back titles, a feat achieved by only a few teams in history. It will not be an easy task, as they will be facing one of the best teams in the world right now.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy is the ultimate dream for Messi and his teammates. Pleasant weather conditions are expected for the World Cup final in New York, where Argentina aim to once again reach the pinnacle of world soccer.

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What happens if Argentina defeat Spain today?

If Argentina manage to defeat Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium, they will secure their fourth World Cup title in history and their second consecutive championship. By defending its Qatar 2022 crown, Lionel Scaloni‘s side would become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to repeat as world champion.

Lionel Messi and teammates stand for the national anthem before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match

Argentina’s other two titles came several years earlier. The first one was won in 1978, playing on home soil in Argentina, while the second came in 1986, led by Diego Maradona, when they lifted the trophy in Mexico.

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An Argentina win means Spain will finish as runners-up, which would be La Roja’s second best result in World Cup history. The 2010 victory in South Africa would remain Spain’s lone world championship, and a defeat to Argentina today would see Spain finish with a silver medal for the first time.

What happens if Argentina and Spain tie today?

If Argentina and Spain are unable to break the deadlock after 90 minutes of regular time, the match will go into extra time, which is 30 minutes long and consists of two 15-minute periods.

Since the golden goal rule has not been in use for several years, the lead must be maintained throughout this period to secure victory. If the score remains level after 120′, the match will ultimately be decided by a penalty shootout.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina vs England

What happens if Argentina lose to Spain today?

If Argentina lose, Messi and company will finish as runners-up while Lamine Yamal and Spain will be crowned champions, adding a second World Cup star to Spain’s history.

La Roja’s first and so far only World Cup title came in 2010 in South Africa, when they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 thanks to Andres Iniesta’s dramatic goal in overtime. Spain, one of the teams to have conceded the fewest goals in this tournament, would deservedly lift the trophy in 2026.

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This scenario would mark Argentina’s fourth defeat in a World Cup Final out of the seven they have contested. Their previous losses came in 1930 against Uruguay, and in 1990 and 2014 against Germany. Messi, meanwhile, was one of the main figures in that match at the Maracana against Germany, which was decided in extra time with a 1-0 scoreline. Eight years later, he earned his redemption in Qatar, where he helped secure his country’s third World Cup title.