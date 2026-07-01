In which city and stadium are Belgium vs Senegal playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Belgium and Senegal are set for a decisive FIFA World Cup knockout clash. Before kickoff, here's everything to know about the host city, stadium, expected weather conditions and the crowd anticipated for the match.

Belgium and Senegal take center stage today as the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds continue with a high-stakes clash in Seattle, Washington. With a spot in the Round of 16 up for grabs, both nations know there is no margin for error. What happens today will decide Belgium and Senegal’s future at the World Cup.

The game will be played at Seattle Stadium—the FIFA name for Lumen Field—a venue renowned for its electric atmosphere and one of the loudest in North American soccer. The stadium can accommodate nearly 69,000 spectators.

As thousands of supporters from both countries descend on Seattle, the city is preparing for another memorable World Cup occasion, with the atmosphere inside the stadium set to match the significance of the knockout showdown. Said Martinez of Honduras will be the referee for Belgium vs. Senegal today.

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What is the weather forecast for Belgium vs Senegal today?

Belgium vs. Senegal is expected to be played under mild and comfortable weather conditions, with temperatures around 68°F (20°C), mostly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of rain at kickoff.

Timothy Castagne #21 of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Unlike some World Cup matches that have been affected by high temperatures, players at Seattle Stadium should benefit from the city’s typically cool summer climate. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s.

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Although Seattle is known for frequent rainfall, today’s forecast calls for mostly dry conditions, with only a minimal chance of precipitation during the match. Cloud cover is expected for much of the afternoon.

The pleasant forecast should also contribute to another vibrant atmosphere at Seattle Stadium, where Belgium and Senegal will battle for a place in the Round of 16 without weather expected to play a major role in the outcome.

Also, FIFA works alongside local meteorological authorities and has protocols. If lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, play must be suspended until at least 30 minutes have passed without another strike.

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What is the attendance for Belgium vs Senegal at the World Cup?

Belgium vs. Senegal is expected to attract a crowd of nearly 67,000 spectators at Seattle Stadium. While FIFA does not release official attendance figures until after kickoff, organizers anticipate another near-capacity audience.

Seattle has emerged as one of the standout host cities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Group-stage matches regularly drew crowds approaching the stadium’s tournament capacity, while the city welcomed thousands of visitors.

The venue, home to the NFL‘s Seattle Seahawks and MLS‘ Seattle Sounders, is widely recognized as one of the loudest stadiums in North America, creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

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With Belgium bringing one of Europe’s most recognizable national teams and Senegal enjoying strong support from traveling fans and the local African community, another packed house is expected as the knockout stage continues.