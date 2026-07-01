What happens if Belgium win, tie or lose vs Senegal today at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium enter the Round of 32 ranked No. 10 by FIFA after a difficult but successful group-stage campaign. The Red Devils drew against Egypt and Iran before a dominant 5-1 victory over New Zealand secured first place in Group G and a spot in the knockout rounds.

Senegal’s road to the Round of 32 was even more dramatic. After opening the tournament with defeats to France and Norway, the African side looked destined for an early exit. However, a crucial 5-0 victory over Iraq in the final group match earned Senegal, ranked 18th by FIFA, one of the tournament’s best third-place berths.

Now, only one of these teams will keep the World Cup dream alive. Here’s what every possible result between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle means and how all this impacts the bracket toward the Round of 16.

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What happens if Belgium win vs Senegal in 2026 World Cup?

If Belgium defeat Senegal, the Red Devils will advance to the Round of 16. Their next opponent would be the winner of the Round of 32 clash between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina, creating the possibility of a blockbuster showdown against one of the tournament’s host nations. For Senegal, a loss would mean immediate elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

What happens if Belgium and Senegal tie?

If Belgium and Senegal tie, the match would go to 30 minutes of extra time. If the score remains level after extra time, the winner would be decided in a penalty shootout. There is no golden goal at the World Cup.

What happens if Belgium lose vs Senegal?

If Belgium lose against Senegal, the Red Devils will be eliminated from the World Cup. Such an outcome could probably mark the final major tournament for Belgium’s golden generation, led by Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, and Romelu Lukaku. Meanwhile, Senegal would advance to the Round of 16, where they would face the winner of the United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup.