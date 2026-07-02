The uniforms Portugal and Croatia are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

With their kits officially locked in, European powerhouses Portugal and Croatia are finalizing preparations for today's high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 showdown, with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.

Two legendary icons collide today as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Luka Modric’s Croatia battle for a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. With the officiating crew assigned and kit selections locked in, both European powerhouses are finalizing their tactical blueprints for this high-stakes, win-or-go-home showdown.

On one side, Ronaldo’s Portugal enters the knockout stage carrying the massive expectations of a fan base that views them as legitimate title contenders, with many tipping this star-studded squad to make a deep run all the way to the World Cup final.

On the other side, Modric’s Croatia looks to add another historic chapter to their rich tournament legacy. Following spectacular podium finishes at both Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, this potential international “last dance” for Modric presents a cinematic twist: the chance to eliminate his former Real Madrid partner-in-crime, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Tactically, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez—who has fiercely defended Ronaldo’s heavy minutes—is expected to shake up his starting XI to spark the attack. Meanwhile, Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic is tipped to stick with his battle-tested group-stage blueprint, anchored by Modric in the midfield engine room and Dominik Livakovic between the posts.

Portugal’s uniforms vs. Croatia

Portugal will hit the pitch sporting their change attire, debuting a clean, all-white away kit accented by subtle olive-green detailing on the jersey and socks. This marks the first time in the tournament the Selecao das Quinas will pivot away from their traditional primary red look.

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The fresh look coincides with a clean slate for Portugal, who are desperate to shake off a bumpy group-stage campaign. Martinez’s side failed to look like convincing tournament favorites during the opening round, ultimately finishing second in Group K behind a dominant Colombia.

Croatia’s uniforms vs. Portugal

Croatia will also bypass their iconic red-and-white checkers today, countering in an all-blue away strip highlighted by sharp red accents. The look has made only one other appearance in this tournament, serving as a dark omen during Croatia’s rocky 4-2 opening-match defeat against England.

Rounding out the matchday aesthetics, here are the official designations for the goalkeepers and the officiating crew: