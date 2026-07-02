In which city and stadium are Portugal vs Croatia playing today? Weather, attendance for 2026 World Cup game

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric are set for a potentially historic final World Cup showdown as Portugal and Croatia meet in the Round of 32.

Portugal and Croatia meet in one of the most anticipated Round of 32 matches at the 2026 World Cup, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. The matchup is especially significant because it could mark the final World Cup appearance for one of soccer’s greatest legends.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric are set to face each other in what may be the last chapter of their historic international careers, adding even more emotion to an already massive knockout clash. Just before the game, Ronaldo’s sister said this World Cup will be the ‘last dance’ for the Portugal star.

Portugal made their path to the knockout stage more difficult after finishing second in Group K behind Colombia, while Croatia secured second place in Group L thanks to an important victory over Ghana. Now, only one of these European giants will continue the journey toward the World Cup trophy.

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In which city is Portugal vs Croatia being played?

Portugal and Croatia are playing in Toronto, Canada. With the host nation not playing at home during the knockout stages, Canadian fans are expected to turn out in huge numbers for the chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric in one of the biggest matches of the Round of 32. Referee Espen Eskas will officiate Portugal vs. Croatia.

In which stadium are Portugal and Croatia playing today?

Portugal and Croatia are playing at Toronto Stadium. The venue is home to Toronto FC of Major League Soccer and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. It is also the smallest stadium being used during the 2026 World Cup.

What is the weather for Portugal vs Croatia today in 2026 World Cup?

Conditions are expected to be hot in Toronto for Portugal vs Croatia, with a temperature of 34°C (93.2°F) at kickoff. There is only a 15% chance of rain, while humidity is expected to be around 44%.

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What is the attendance for Portugal vs Croatia?

The expected attendance for Portugal vs Croatia is 43,036 spectators. Although Toronto Stadium has the smallest capacity of any venue at the 2026 World Cup, it is expected to be sold out for this blockbuster showdown between two European powers.