Who is the referee for Portugal vs Uzbekistan today at the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal faces a must-win clash with Uzbekistan in Group K, but the spotlight won’t be only on the players. FIFA has assigned a key officiating crew for this crucial 2026 World Cup showdown.

Portugal and Uzbekistan take center stage in Houston on Tuesday in a crucial Group K showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the spotlight will naturally fall on stars such Eldor Shomurodov, FIFA has also confirmed the officiating crew.

With Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team seeking its first win of the tournament after a draw against DR Congo and Uzbekistan fighting to keep its knockout-stage hopes alive, the stakes are high for both sides as the group phase begins to take shape.

Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed will be the head official for the match today, marking another important assignment for one of Africa’s most respected referees during this World Cup. He arrives with growing international recognition.

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Who are the assistant referees for Portugal vs Uzbekistan?

Jalal Jayed of Morocco will referee the Group K clash, with fellow Moroccans Zakaria Brinsi and Mostafa Akarkad serving as assistant referees. FIFA has assigned an all-Moroccan on-field crew, while South Africans Abongile Tom and Zakhele Siwela will act as fourth official and reserve assistant referee, respectively.

Jalal Jayed makes a call during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The appointment highlights FIFA’s confidence in Morocco’s refereeing program, which has gained increased recognition on the international stage in recent years. Brinsi and Akarkad have regularly worked alongside Jayed in CAF competitions.

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With Portugal under pressure to secure its first win of the tournament and Uzbekistan fighting to stay alive in the race for the knockout rounds, the officiating team could face several high-stakes decisions throughout the contest.

What matches has Jalal Jayed officiated at the 2026 World Cup?

Before being assigned to Portugal vs Uzbekistan, Jalal Jayed already handled one match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Moroccan official was in charge of Germany’s dominant 7-1 victory over Curaçao in Group E.

That performance earned positive reviews and appears to have strengthened FIFA’s trust in him as the group stage progresses. His selection for another World Cup fixture demonstrates the governing body’s confidence in his ability.

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He has built his reputation through years of officiating in African competitions and international matches, and the World Cup represents one of the most significant stages of his refereeing career.

What is at stake for Portugal against Uzbekistan?

A victory would put Portugal in a strong position to qualify for the Round of 32, while another slip-up could leave its fate uncertain heading into a decisive clash with Colombia.

After opening the tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, Roberto Martinez‘s side enters Matchday 2 knowing it cannot afford to drop more points. Thet currently sits behind group leader Colombia, which defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in its opening match.

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If Portugal defeats Uzbekistan and Colombia also wins its second game, the two favorites would meet in the final group-stage match with first place in Group K potentially on the line. For Uzbekistan, the stakes are even higher.

A defeat combined with a DR Congo victory over Colombia could leave the Central Asian nation on the brink of elimination before the final matchday. Conversely, an upset over CR7’s team would completely reshape the group and revive their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has insisted that his squad remains calm despite the criticism following the draw against DR Congo. Nevertheless, with Colombia looming in the final group match, three points are almost essential.