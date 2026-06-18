Why Czechia wears red at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

At Czechia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the choice of red goes beyond tradition, hinting at deeper symbolism and a lesser-known identity twist that few fans are expecting on the global stage.

In a tournament where kits often help define recognition on the pitch, Czechia’s red remains more than just a color choice—it’s a direct link between past and present, and a statement of continuity on the FIFA World Cup.

Since the mid-1990s, they had traditionally worn red shirts as their primary color, a standard maintained across generations and confirmed by official kit records and national team archives.

The origins of the red jersey date back to 1994, following the formation of the independent Czech national team. Since then, red has remained the dominant away color, paired with blue or white shorts.

Advertisement

What is the origin of Czechia’s red soccer kit?

Czechia’s red soccer kit originates from the national team’s identity formed after the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993, with red established as its primary away color from its first modern competitive years in 1994.

Antonin Barak during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

When the Czech Republic national soccer team was officially created, it inherited and redefined elements of the former Czechoslovakia identity, but quickly settled on red as its dominant away shirt color.

Advertisement

This was not a random design choice, it aligned with national symbolism and the broader visual identity used across Czech sport, where red represents strength and continuity.

According to historical kit records, the team’s home shirts have been predominantly red since its debut in international competition as an independent nation in 1994. Over time, kit manufacturers—most notably Puma since the mid-1990s—refined the design while maintaining red as the base.

Has Czechia always played in red?

No! Czechia has not always played in red, although red has been its dominant home color since the formation of the modern national team after the split of Czechoslovakia.

Advertisement

Historically, before the existence of the Czech Republic as an independent football nation, the Czechoslovakia national team used different kit configurations depending on the era. Early kits featured combinations of white and red.

After the “Velvet Divorce”, the newly formed Czech Republic established a more consistent visual identity. Red quickly became the dominant home shirt color from 1994 onward, with white reserved primarily for away matches and occasional variations.

What kits will Czechia wear in the 2026 World Cup?

Czechia will use a white home kit and a red away kit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both produced by PUMA and selected based on FIFA’s kit clash regulations.

Advertisement

Kit selection is not only about tradition but also about visibility rules enforced by FIFA. Teams must wear contrasting colors to avoid confusion on the pitch, which means the team alternates between its two official uniforms.