In which city and stadium are Jordan vs Argentina playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Argentina will close its group stage schedule in the 2026 World Cup vs. Jordan, who will say goodbye to the tournament after this game.

Argentina have already secured their first place in Group J, and Jordan know they’re eliminated from the 2026 World Cup already. Still, the game must be played, so it’s time to reveal all the geographical data surrounding this game.

Argentina know they will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Hence, given that their game today vs. Jordan is really pointless, they will opt to use an alternative lineup, according to multiple reports, including TyC Sports insider Gaston Edul.

As for Jordan, it’s an opportunity to save face against the World Cup champions. However, even if they face an alternate Argentina lineup without Lionel Messi, they come as clear underdogs for this game. After all, they lost to Algeria and Austria, and Argentina’s B side is still filled with stars.

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Which city and stadium will host Jordan vs Argentina?

Jordan vs. Argentina will at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. This will be the fifth game played in this stadium, which can hold at full attendance of 80,000 people. For this game, it’s expected a sum of around 70,649 fans going to the Dallas Stadium.

🏆 #FIFAWorldCup



Luces encendidas en el Dallas Stadium para ver brillar a la Albiceleste 💫 pic.twitter.com/mqBBBxzjav — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 27, 2026

What’s the weather forecast for Jordan vs Argentina?

The Jordan vs. Argentina match will not be affected by the weather as the game is being played indoors under a closed roof at Dallas Stadium. While the conditions inside the stadium will be completely climate-controlled, fans attending in person should be aware of the brutal Texas heat outside AT&T Stadium.

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Temperature are expected to be high in Arlington. It will reach near 98°F (37°C), with temperatures at kickoff hovering around 91°F (33°C). There is no rain expected for this matchup.