Why is Dominik Szoboszlai not featuring at the 2026 World Cup?

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of the major absentees from the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features several major stars, although many others fall short of qualification. That is the case of Dominik Szoboszlai, a key figure for Hungary, who will not be present after his national team’s elimination at the hands of Ireland.

The decisive match was held at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest, ending in a 3–2 victory for Ireland. With this defeat, Hungary lost the chance to compete in the UEFA playoff.

In that match, Szoboszlai played an active role, even providing an assist to Daniel Lukács for the opening goal. Unfortunately for the Liverpool player, his participation in the tournament across the United States, Mexico, and Canada was ultimately cut short.

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Hungary’s long absence from the World Cup

Hungary‘s storied history on the world stage reached its most recent chapter at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, marking the nation’s final appearance in the tournament to date. Placed in a challenging group, the Magyars suffered a heavy opening defeat against the Soviet Union and a loss to France, though they managed a convincing victory over Canada.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez of Hungary.

While this campaign ended in the group stage, it stands as a nostalgic milestone for a proud country that once dominated the sport, preserving the legacy of their final twentieth-century generation on the global stage.

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Hungary’s World Cup appearances

Hungary boast a rich and legendary legacy in the FIFA World Cup, highlighted by two spectacular runner-up finishes in 1934 and 1954. The latter tournament showcased the iconic “Magical Magyars” led by Ferenc Puskás, a revolutionary squad widely considered one of the greatest teams in soccer history despite their heartbreaking defeat in the final.

Though the nation has not appeared on the global stage since 1986, Hungary’s historic performances—which also include high-scoring spectacles like their record-breaking 10-1 win over El Salvador in the 1982 World Cup—firmly secure their place in the annals of football history.