Why is Joao Pedro not playing at the 2026 World Cup for Brazil?

That Joao Pedro is not playing for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup is something that many fans did not like at all, but every decision has its reasoning.

Joao Pedro is missing out on the 2026 World Cup because of a strict tactical decision by Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti rather than any injury concerns. The star forward is completely fit but simply did not make the final 26-man roster cut.

It was incredibly painful for many fans to scan the official Selecao roster and realize his name was entirely missing from the squad. His spectacular form in England made his sudden omission one of the most shocking and debated snubs of the summer.

He did not have that many caps with the national team anyway, making just 8 appearances for Brazil. However, his club stats were brilliant, racking up 15 goals and across 35 games in his debut season with Chelsea.

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Wait for another world cup chance

At just 24 years old, Joao Pedro still has an incredibly bright future ahead of him with plenty of elite soccer left to give. His career is still skyrocketing, meaning this single tournament omission will not be his final chapter on the international stage.

His current shape in the Premier League is giving him more chances to show up in the future with the Brazil squad. Continuing to dominate one of the toughest leagues in the world will make it impossible for future managers to ignore his clinical finishing.

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Brazil has plenty of dynamic forwards for the 2026 World Cup like Vinicius Junior, who is the exact same age and giving a lot to the national team. With such deep competition right now, Joao Pedro can patiently build his legacy and maybe take over a permanent starting spot when Neymar fully retires.