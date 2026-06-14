In which city and stadium are Ivory Coast vs Ecuador playing? Weather, attendance for WC game

Ivory Coast and Ecuador have a barnburner in store to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Ivory Coast begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Ecuador in a highly anticipated Group E clash. The Elephants enter the tournament as one of Africa’s potential dark horses, while the Tri arrive with very high expectations as CONMEBOL’s representatives.

Group E also features Germany and Curaçao, making it one of the most intriguing groups in the competition. After facing Ecuador, Ivory Coast will take on Germany on June 20 before closing the group stage against Curaçao on June 25.

The match is being played in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, one of the United States host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The stadium is among the ten largest in the tournament.

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2026 World Cup: In which city and stadium are Ivory Coast vs Ecuador playing?

The match is taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Philadelphia Stadium. Located in South Philadelphia, the venue is located inside the city’s expansive South Philadelphia Sports Complex. The stadium is known for hosting perennial NFL contenders Philadelphia Eagles.

📍 Philadelphia Stadium pic.twitter.com/0LYuEUjG5L — FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia™ (@FWC26Philly) June 9, 2026

What is the attendance for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in 2026 World Cup?

The Philadelphia Stadium can host up to 69,000 spectators, and according to outlets like CopaAmerica.com, up to 67,000 people will be in attendance, basically ensuring a capacity crowd.

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What is the weather forecast for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador?

Philadelphia features a warm, humid weather right now. Per the New York Times, there’s high chance of rain and even thunderstorms developing around game time.