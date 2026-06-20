Why isn’t Anthony Elanga starting today for Sweden vs Netherlands at 2026 World Cup?

Anthony Elanga won't be part of the starting lineup for Sweden against the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

Anthony Elanga is undoubtedly one of Sweden’s most talented attacking players, but he will begin today’s crucial Group F clash against the Netherlands on the bench.

The decision comes after Sweden’s spectacular start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Graham Potter’s side produced one of the most impressive performances of the opening round by defeating Tunisia 5-1.

With Sweden’s attack firing on all cylinders during that first matchup at Monterrey, the coaching staff has opted to stick with the formula that delivered such a convincing victory.

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Why isn’t Anthony Elanga starting for Sweden vs Netherlands?

Anthony Elanga is not in the starting lineup because of a technical decision made by coach Graham Potter. Sweden’s front line looked outstanding against Tunisia, with Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak leading the attack in a dominant performance that resulted in five goals.

Given the success of that partnership, Potter has decided to keep faith with the players who delivered one of the tournament’s most convincing victories. As a result, Elanga will start the match among the substitutes.

What happened in Sweden’s first 2026 World Cup match?

Anthony Elanga featured as a late substitute during Sweden’s 5-1 victory over Tunisia. The 24-year-old Newcastle United forward entered the match in the 90th minute, replacing Alexander Isak after the outcome had already been decided.

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With Sweden comfortably in control, Potter used the opportunity to manage minutes and preserve his attacking stars while still giving Elanga a brief appearance.

Could Anthony Elanga play against the Netherlands?

Absolutely. While Sweden were able to dominate Tunisia, the Netherlands present a much tougher challenge. If the Gyökeres-Isak partnership struggles to break down the Dutch defense, Elanga could become an important option off the bench during the second half.