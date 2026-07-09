Why isn’t Bradley Barcola playing today for France vs Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Didier Deschamps has made a key decision about Bradley Barcola for the game between France and Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Bradley Barcola is not in France’s starting lineup for today’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco because of a tactical decision made by head coach Didier Deschamps. Another star among the French substitutes is Aurelien Tchouameni, who isn’t starting either.

Deschamps has chosen to restore Desire Doue to the starting XI after Doue began the previous Round of 16 match against Paraguay on the bench. In that game, Barcola started for Les Bleus before being replaced by Doue in the second half.

The rest of France’s impressive attacking core remains unchanged, with Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele retaining their places in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Morocco are missing a big name in Ismael Saibari, who isn’t playing against France today due to injury.

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Is Bradley Barcola available today for France against Morocco?

Yes. Bradley Barcola is available and is expected to play an important role later in the match. There is little doubt that he will be one of Deschamps’ first attacking options from the bench if France need additional pace, directness, or creativity in the final third.

Given his performance level throughout the tournament, Barcola could still become a decisive figure against Morocco even without starting the game. In France’s previous knockout match, Barcola was included in the starting lineup while Doue was among the substitutes.

Doue entered the match in the 61st minute, replacing Barcola and adding fresh energy to the French attack. That substitution pattern may have influenced Deschamps’ decision for today’s quarterfinal.