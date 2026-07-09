Why isn’t Aurelien Tchouameni playing today for France vs Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Aurelien Tchouameni isn’t part of France’s starting XI against Morocco in a key match of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

France and Morocco meet today at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for a place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With both teams coming off impressive knockout-stage victories, Didier Deschamps has made one notable lineup decision by leaving Aurelien Tchouameni out of the starting XI.

The decision is tactical and also influenced by Tchouaméni’s recent injury recovery. The Real Madrid midfielder has been dealing with a lingering groin/adductor muscle issue suffered during training on July 3, shortly after France’s Round of 32 win over Sweden.

The injury also kept him out of France’s 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, and although he returned to partial team training this week, the coaching staff has opted not to risk him from the opening whistle. Another star who isn’t starting today for France is Bradley Barcola, benched due to a tactical decision.

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Instead, France will rely on Manu Koné alongside Adrien Rabiot in central midfield as they attempt to secure a place in the semifinals. Tchouameni remains available from the bench and could still play a role if Deschamps decides to introduce him later in the match. A massive crowd is expected to turn out for France vs. Morocco today.

Iliman Ndiaye #13 of Senegal controls the ball against Aurélien Tchouaméni #8 of France. Al Bello/Getty Images

With several implications depending on whether France win, tie, or lose against Morocco today, Koné keeps his place after an encouraging performance against Paraguay, giving France continuity in midfield while preserving one of its most important players as a possible second‑half option, and today’s result will decide the first semifinalist of the 2026 World Cup.

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France adjust their midfield for Morocco

With the uniforms for France vs. Morocco already decided, and with Tchouaméni out of the starting lineup, France continue with a double‑pivot featuring Koné and Rabiot, providing defensive balance behind an attacking trio led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué.

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Morocco arrive full of confidence after defeating Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 and will look to exploit any weakness in midfield. They will be missing a key player in Ismael Saibari though, as the striker isn’t playing today due to injury. France, meanwhile, hope their tactical adjustment will be enough to reach another FIFA World Cup semifinal.