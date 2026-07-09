Why isn’t Ismael Saibari playing today for Morocco vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

Morocco face their biggest test of the 2026 World Cup without their top striker, as Ismael Saibari is out for the quarterfinal matchup against France.

Morocco have been dealt a tough hand as they take on the 2026 World Cup favorites, France, in Boston (Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts). The Atlas Lions will be without their leading goalscorer at the World Cup, as Ismael Saibari has been ruled out for the quarterfinals clash.

Although the weather forecast in Foxborough calls for a hot and humid afternoon, Morocco’s main adversity won’t be the insufferable summer heat in the Bay State. Instead, it will be the fact they will be facing a red-hot France. As Morocco and France gear up for battle, the predicted lineups for the quarterfinals indicate Les Bleus will feature all the household names that send shivers down the spine of every team at the 2026 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions, though fierce and steadfast, may be no different. To make the climb even steeper, Saibari has been ruled out with an injury, as confirmed by head coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

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“Everyone is available, except Ismael Saibari. This match comes a bit too soon for him,” Ouahbi told reporters ahead of the quarterfinals against France, via Le 360. “He’s not ready, but I hope it’s not the end of the tournament for him.”

Ismael Saibari with Morocco’s team doctor.

What happened to Saibari?

Saibari lasted only 22 minutes on the pitch during Morocco’s 3-0 win over Canada in the Round of 16. After showing signs of discomfort and reaching for his right hamstring time and again, Saibari was replaced by Soufiane Rahimi, who put the cherry on top by scoring Morocco’s third goal of the afternoon.

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Saibari’s injury didn’t look too severe and appeared to be more of a progressive tightening in the lower-body region than a sudden pop or tear. However, with the 2026 World Cup schedule giving teams little time to rest between games, Saibari couldn’t make a full recovery ahead of the matchup with France.

Should the Atlas Lions pull off the shocker and advance to the semifinals, they would avenge their 2022 World Cup semifinal loss, the furthest an African team has ever gone in tournament history. Moreover, it would give Saibari another chance to return to action. If Morocco lose, they will be eliminated, and it will be all she wrote for Saibari—the team’s leading goalscorer—and company.

Saibari’s stats at 2026 World Cup

So far in the tournament, Saibari had appeared in all five games for Morocco. Moreover, he scored three goals for his country during the group stage, leading his country in goals at the 2026 World Cup. Not only that, but his three goals are already the most ever scored by a Moroccan at a single World Cup.

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Who will replace Saibari against France?

With Saibari out for the game with a lower-body injury, Morocco will resort to Rahimi, who’s been the immediate replacement for Saibari throughout the 2026 World Cup. Against France, that will be no different.