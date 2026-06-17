Why isn’t Cole Palmer playing at the 2026 World Cup with England?

England prepare for a great run in the 2026 World Cup where they will need all their stars, and the question arises: Why is Cole Palmer not playing in this edition?

England play in the World Cup, facing Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. For this tournament, manager Thomas Tuchel will not count on Cole Palmer, one of their big stars.

The 24-year-old soccer player had an irregular season at Chelsea, which is why he was not called up by the manager. Tuchel himself explained publicly that he opted for soccer players who arrived with a better present, greater physical regularity, and a more decisive performance in the final stretch of the season.

The Chelsea soccer player suffered several injuries that did not allow him to find regularity, but he also played in a very irregular team where he went through managerial changes and different difficulties during their stretch in the Premier League, where they finished tenth.

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Other absent stars in England

In addition to Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold are some of the most renowned soccer players who were left out of the World Cup list. Thomas Tuchel chose soccer players with another profile that shows what England‘s intention will be in the World Cup.

Cole Palmer of England

On the side of Phoden, the Englishman did not have injury problems but was a substitute at Manchester City for almost the entire season. Thomas Tuchel has tried to give opportunities to both soccer players, but they have not performed in a great way either.

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Thomas Tuchel said that in the number 10 position (that of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden), he called up Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, and Eberechi Eze, and he could not call up so many in the same role. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold never seemed to be a soccer player to the manager’s liking and was only called up once by the England manager, and it is for this reason that his absence does not draw so much attention.

Beyond the good or bad current form, Thomas Tuchel chose more physical and vertical soccer players for his game idea because he not only left aside Cole Palmer or Phil Foden, but also players like Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarrod Bowen, and Myles Lewis-Skelly.