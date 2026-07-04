Didier Deschamps just made a key decision on Desire Doue for the game between France and Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup.

France will take on Paraguay in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia, aiming to continue their march toward another world title wit a roster full of stars.

Les Bleus have looked outstanding in the competition and undoubtedly are favorites to lift the trophy. Didier Deschamps’ side has combined attacking firepower with defensive solidity, making it one of the most complete teams in the tournament.

Despite the difference in talent between the two squads, Paraguay are expected to provide a difficult challenge thanks to the disciplined defensive structure built by head coach Gustavo Alfaro. Even so, one notable name is missing from France’s starting lineup: Desire Doue.

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Why isn’t Desire Doue starting today?

Desire Doue is not in France’s starting lineup because of a tactical decision made by head coach Didier Deschamps. The French manager has instead opted to begin the match with an attacking quartet featuring Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola. With so much attacking quality available, Deschamps has chosen to keep Doue as one of his most dangerous options off the bench.

Could Desire Doue play for France against Paraguay?

Yes. Desire Doue is expected to be one of France’s first attacking substitutions if Deschamps looks to inject fresh energy during the second half. The young player has already shown his quality throughout the tournament and remains an important part of France’s plans heading into the knockout stage.

Although he has not been a regular starter, Doue has made the most of his opportunities. He has scored one goal in 238 minutes played during the tournament and continues to impress whenever he is on the pitch. If France need a spark against Paraguay, Doue is widely expected to be among the first players called upon from the bench.