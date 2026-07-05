Why is Mexico vs England delayed? Updated kickoff time for 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Kickoff for the Round of 16 game between Mexico and England has been postponed due to inclement weather in Mexico City.

Before Mexico and England could take to the pitch at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), the weather in North America’s most populated city decided to make its presence felt. As a result of an intense thunderstorm in the City of Palaces, the Round of 16 game in the 2026 World Cup has been delayed.

As reported by correspondent Ben Jacobs, the elimination showdown between Mexico and England will kick-off at 9:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. local time). The updated time is subject to further changes if the sky doesn’t clear and the weather doesn’t improve. Coming into the game, many expected referee Alireza Faghani to have his hands full officiating the game. However, not many imagined he’d have to work extra hours, as the action has been temporarily suspended.

As if the altitude in Mexico City wasn’t enough of a factor, adverse weather conditions for Mexico’s game against England will also play a role in this Round of 16 bout. The stakes remain the same for El Tricolor and the Three Lions.

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Mexico know what will happen if they win, tie, or lose against England. Perhaps the unexpected delay cools down a red-hot Mexican side. Maybe it doesn’t, but one thing is clear: it adds an intriguing element to the mix.

KICK-OFF UPDATE 🇲🇽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT).



The… pic.twitter.com/hdygQ1pIAm — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 5, 2026

Mexico have been here before

Not many people see the beauty in rainy days, especially when it’s raining cats and dogs and fans are struggling to find shelter outside the stadium or in the stands. However, it may all be a good omen for El Tri. The Round of 32 game between Ecuador and Mexico was also delayed due to inclement weather.

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Despite the delay, Mexico defeated Ecuador with their best performance of the 2026 World Cup. They advanced to the Round of 16 to face England, and history could repeat itself—or at least rhyme.

Mexico will go to any lengths to break their Round of 16 hex. If the game has to be delayed and the players and fans have to be soaking wet for it to happen, then so be it.

England aren’t scared of rain

Although the altitude is something England can’t control and will work to Mexico’s advantage, the rain could actually make the English feel right at home at a hostile environment inside the iconic Estadio Azteca. Accustomed to playing in wet conditions on slick, fast pitches, the Three Lions may see the rain as a good omen of their own.