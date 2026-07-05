Why isn’t Memo Ochoa playing today for Mexico vs England at the 2026 World Cup?

Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa won't be playing for Mexico in their crucial Round of 16 showdown against England in the 2026 World Cup.

In a game for all the marbles at Estadio Azteca (renamed Mexico City Stadium for the 2026 World Cup), Mexico host England in the Round of 16. However, Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa won’t be starting as El Tri vie to be among the best eight teams in soccer’s biggest tournament.

Although Ochoa is more than used to playing at Mexico City, where altitude could affect the game between England and Mexico, head coach Javier Aguirre is choosing to ride the hot hand of Raul Rangel, Mexico’s starter and one of the best goalkeepers in the 2026 World Cup.

The decision not to start Ochoa against England could be described as “tactical“, as “Memo” is fit to play and will be on the substitutes’ bench. However, it’s only logical considering Rangel has been the starter throughout the 2026 World Cup and has been one of Mexico‘s best players.

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Through four games, Rangel has yet to concede a single goal and has proven to be at his best at Estadio Azteca, which sits 2,200 meters above sea level. In addition to the altitude, the weather forecast for Mexico versus England is being a saga of its own.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico.

Ochoa at 2026 World Cup

Ochoa did make an on-field appearance at the 2026 World Cup, but it was merely a formality and a tribute from his national team. Ochoa was subbed in during the dying minutes of Mexico’s 3-0 win over Czechia in the last game of the group stage.

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In fact, if anything were to happen to Rangel, fans and analysts have their doubts about whether Ochoa would be the first option to replace the 26-year-old goalkeeper. There’s reason to believe Carlos Acevedo may be ahead of Ochoa in the race to be El Tri’s No. 2 goalkeeper.

Still, Mexico wouldn’t want anyone but Rangel between the posts, as he’s been playing lights out at soccer’s biggest tournament.

Biggest test yet

Against England, Rangel will be going up against a beast unlike any Mexico have faced before. The fact that weather conditions are far from ideal and may require the 2026 World Cup thunderstorm protocol to be activated could also complicate matters for the goalkeeper. Kickoff for England versus Mexico has been delayed an hour due to the weather.

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Facing some of the best players in the world at altitude and in the rain makes for a difficult scenario, but it could also provide a great opportunity for Rangel to become a national legend. Who knows? Maybe it all turns out to be a perfect storm for Mexico—literally.